WENATCHEE - Likely due to dangerous travel conditions in the Cascades, a train stranded in Wenatchee needed help offloading its passengers for the night on Thursday.
Wenatchee Police say the train was stopped at the train station platform. Amtrak says the train originally departed from Chicago a couple of days prior and is bound for Seattle. Amtrak initially tweeted that the train was halted in Wenatchee at 1:09 p.m.
At 6:09 p.m., Amtrak decided it wanted to put its passengers in a hotel for the night.
With public bus and shuttle services shut down due harsh weather, authorities contacted the Wenatchee School District for help. Three bus drivers piloting three different buses volunteered to drive the 145 passengers to three different hotels for the night. The school buses will drive the passengers back to the train on Friday morning.