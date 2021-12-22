EPHRATA — With snow on the ground across much of the state, and more on the way, the Washington State Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to give plows extra room.
WSDOT officials say there have been several close calls this week between plow trucks and other vehicles as drivers are either attempting to pass plows or driving to close behind the trucks. A highway camera also caught a driver weaving between a group of plows on Interstate 90 on Tuesday.
With so many close calls, WSDOt has turned on its message boards to say “Please don’t crowd the plows.”
Drivers are asked to increase their following distance behind plows as the trucks can push and spread snow in either direction. WSDOT says drivers should stay back about 15 car lengths until it is safe to pass or until the plow pulls off the road.
Some trucks also have a wing plow attached that extends out the side of the truck, making it difficult to see in heavy snow conditions.