SOAP LAKE - Following the abrupt resignation of former superintendent Sunshine Pray earlier this year, the Soap Lake School District is quickly looking a replacement.
The school district has begun its interview process and has two candidates that are subject to a community forum on Monday (candidate 1) and Tuesday (candidate 2) from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
The forums will be held at Eagle Hall, which is the middle/high school cafeteria.
The school board plans to find a retired superintendent within North Central Educational Service District to serve in an interim capacity until a permanent replacement can be found. The district intends to find a permanent leader within the next 7 to 8 months. It hasn’t been decided whether the next permanent superintendent will serve in a dual role as both Superintendent and middle/high school principal.
As for the internal investigation into what may have prompted Pray’s resignation, that report is reportedly in draft form and will be revealed to the school board in the near future. iFIBER ONE News has made a formal public records request to review the report.