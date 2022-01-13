ROSLYN - The 35 Roslyn apartment complex residents who were displaced from their homes by snow last Saturday, have finally returned.
The low-income Pennsylvania Place apartments are managed by local non-profit, HopeSource. HopeSource officials say the apartments were evacuated last Saturday. The emptying of the complex was prompted by the bowing of the facility under the weight of heavy snow that piled up during a historic snow storm last week.
HopeSource says 1,800 tons (3,600 pounds) of snow was removed from the complex for inspectors to deem it safe to re-occupy on Thursday.
Displaced residents stayed at the Putnam Center, a senior-living facility in Cle-Elum. While they were displaced, the Red Cross and local restaurants such as: Cottage Café, Village Pizza, Sunset Café, and the Red Arrow Drive-In donated meals to the evacuees.