MOSES LAKE — Grant County Animal Outreach is seeking more funding from Grant County and the City of Moses Lake, along with support for a new building, as the organization is “near the point of dissolution.”
Animal outreach President Sara Thompson Tweedy, in a letter to Grant County commissioners and City of Moses Lake leaders, says the animal shelter located near Moses Lake cannot continue to operate without significant investments.
“We are facing a dire situation at the shelter,” Tweedy wrote. “Our facility is dilapidated and is consistently over capacity with dogs and cats which leads to substandard conditions. We have staffing challenges due to the low wages we offer our kennel attendants because our budget won’t allow for higher wages. We need more support from the two primary public entities to whom we provide services.”
“The city and the county are depending upon a small dedicated group of individuals to provide services that far exceed our current capacity,” Tweedy continued. “In our assessment, we must work together to address these challenges because one entity alone cannot overcome the challenges associated with the years of neglect of the facility.”
A number of issues have been identified at the facility, including no air conditioning in dog runs due to significant electrical issues, shingles coming off the roof, lack of ventilation, damage due to a rat infestation and a lack of space for dogs.
Animal outreach says it needs a new building that can provide shelter for up to 80 dogs, additional staff support and a facility that is built to serve as an animal shelter. Outside of a new facility, animal outreach is also requesting an increase in annual funding from the city and the county to hire additional kennel attendants, increase wages and increase the salary for the executive director position.
“The unfortunate reality is that without these investments, (Grant County Animal Outreach) is near the point of dissolution,” Tweety wrote. “The staff and the animals in their care deserve humane conditions and the public would support an investment of their taxpayer dollars toward this effort.”