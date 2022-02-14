QUINCY - A helicopter was summoned to the scene of a crash where a semi was hit by a pickup truck so hard, the semi’s driver was injured Monday afternoon.
Washington State Troopers say 46-year-old Osvalde Hernandez Diaz was piloting a semi eastbound on SR 28 towards Quincy with 56-year-old Tracy Popham of Clarkson following behind in her pickup.
Osvalde was turning left onto Road S NW when the driver’s side of his semi cab was careened into by Popham’s truck.
Popham was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for her injuries and Osvalde was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center for treatment.
Troopers say Popham was following too close. Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.