ELTOPIA - A farmworker in Eltopia was transported to a Richland Hospital after her foot got caught in some farm equipment. KXLY reports that the woman’s lower leg was caught in a pit auger at around 8:42 a.m. on Tuesday.
“It was a pit auger, so it was below ground,” said Mike Harris, Fire Chief with Franklin County Fire District 3 told KAPP/KVEW TV. “The auger transfers feed out of the storage area back out into the feedlot for the trucks. I’m not sure what the employee was doing at the time but somehow their foot got stuck in the auger.”
Farm crews reportedly turned off the auger, tried to disassemble and cut it.
Fire departments from Pasco and Burbank arrived with special equipment to help stabilize the worker, cut the auger, and lift it out from its position in a concrete pit.
After freeing the woman, she was flown to Kadlec Hospital in Richland. The woman was conscious and alert during the rescue.