On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
“My partner and I had successfully summited Mount Stuart via the North Ridge, a technical rock ascent, and were starting our descent from the summit, just starting to come off the ridge line into the [narrow gully] leading down the mountain,” Baehr said.
The majority of climbing accidents occur on descent grouping Baehr into that statistic.
“I slipped on the steep snow and was not able to [stop movement downward] with my ice axe. My partner estimated I slid more than 300 feet before impacting the boulder field and tumbling a short way before coming to a stop in the rocks,” Baehr said.
Baehr is an emergency room physician and immediately knew the extent of injuries she sustained, indicating that she needed treatment as soon as possible.
“I knew very shortly after the impact that my femur was broken and that I would not be able to continue the long, steep and loose descent to get off the mountain. We activated emergency services via both 911 and a Garmin inReach within a few minutes of my climbing partner making his way down to me,” Baehr said. “We learned it would be a U.S. Army helicopter coming to rescue us shortly after from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.”
Sergeant first class Adrian Trujillo was the critical care flight paramedic on call that evening.
Only an hour passed between the time the USAAAD aircrew in Yakima was notified of the mission to the time they reached Avi’s location.
“I was very surprised and extraordinarily grateful that a helicopter was en route that night! The accident occurred shortly before sunset, and my partner and I thought that we would need to spend the night on the mountain,” Baehr said.
However, precarious nature of the rescue could have easily put the helicopter and crew in peril if they didn't execute their mission with precision.
“Being that it was on the side of a mountain at high elevation with a very steep incline, most of which was uneven with rocks and snow, I informed the crew that I would stay attached to the hook and rescue seat during the patient extraction,” Trujillo said. “Normally, I’d be able to disconnect from the hook and package the patient for litter extraction but due to the terrain this was not possible and would have been very unsafe for myself and the patient. I was hoisted 50 feet down and just downhill from the patient because it was not possible to move the aircraft any closer to the mountainside without putting the whole crew and aircraft at risk.”
With boots on the ground, Sgt. 1st Class Trujillo had to battle unstable rocks, waist deep snow, and rotor wash being blasting down from the UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter above.
“Because the chopper was so loud, there was some brief confusion on my end about how the flight medic wanted me to attach to the hoist, made more difficult by the steep and uneven terrain and my inability to move from where I had landed,” Baehr said. “Any change in position was excruciating and I couldn’t bear any weight on my broken leg. The medic actually went back up to the helicopter to communicate with the rest of the team, and the pilot was able to reposition the chopper so it was more directly above me.”
“I was too distracted to notice at the time, but my partner commented on how incredible the pilot was, keeping the helicopter stationary in a what seemed like a very precarious position given the steep slope of the terrain where I was being rescued, with the tail rotor barely a dozen feet off the mountainside,” Baehr said.
Baehr was safely hoisted into the helicopter after becoming stranded at 9,000 ft. above sea level.
She was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for initial treatment and was later transported to a Spokane hospital for surgery.