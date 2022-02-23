EAST WENATCHEE — An Orondo woman is in jail after police say she stole a pickup truck with guns and ammunition inside Tuesday afternoon in East Wenatchee.
The 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck was stolen from the Sunset Highway Motor Inn around 2 p.m. East Wenatchee police say the keys were left in the truck and a woman was seen leaving in the vehicle.
Douglas County deputies and members of the Columbia River Task Force tracked down the vehicle after receiving information a woman was driving a truck matching the description in the area of Nelson Siding Road.
The suspect, 28-year-old Brittany Garcia, was taken into custody at about 6:30 p.m. Police say a rifle and pistol were in the truck as the owner had just returned from the gun range prior to the truck being stolen.
Garcia was booked into jail for theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree theft and two counts of theft of a firearm.