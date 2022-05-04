SOAP LAKE - A woman is behind bars after what police say was an attempted attack on officers with a box cutter Wednesday evening in Soap Lake.
At around 5 p.m., Soap Lake Police Chief Ryan Cox says law enforcement was summoned to a home in the 300 block of 4th Avenue where a woman who violated a restraining order had gained access to a home she was restrained from. Police say the home belonged to her ex-boyfriend.
When Soap Lake Police made entry, the woman reportedly charged them with a box-cutting knife. For safety reasons, Soap Lake Police retreated and called in the regional tactical team and mental health specialists to defuse the situation.
After some time communicating with the erratic woman, authorities managed to get her to surrender peacefully and come out of the home where she was arrested for 4th degree domestic violence.
The standoff lasted a few hours.