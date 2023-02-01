WATERVILLE — Prosecutors have closed a vehicular assault and DUI case in Douglas County after the defendant died last month.
Linnea Fahrnkopf died Dec. 13 in Montana at the age of 39. A death certificate was filed in Douglas County Superior Court on Jan. 12 and the case was officially closed on Jan. 23.
Fahrnkopf was awaiting trial on two counts of vehicular assault and one count of DUI. State troopers say she was driving westbound on SR 28 on March 27, 2022, about eight miles east of Rock Island, when she drove off the road and onto the shoulder, colliding with two bicyclists.
The two bicyclists had serious injuries were and taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
The death certificate filed in court did not include a cause of death for Fahrnkopf but her obituary states she recently had a number of medical issues.