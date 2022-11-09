EPHRATA - The Columbia Basin has been a hotbed for lottery winners as of late.
According to the Washington Lottery's website, Nicona B. bought a Merry Multiplier scratch ticket at the Walmart in Ephrata on Nov. 4. Christmas apparently came early for Nicona when she realized she had won the game's top prize of $500,000.
Merry Multiplier is a $20 scratch ticket. Out of the 801,750 tickets printed, only three contain the top prize.
Four days later, Kandice B. realized her luck after winning $50,000 on a Powerball ticket she purchased from the George Truck Stop in George on Nov. 8.