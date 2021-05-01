QUINCY - A woman and her child were injured in a rollover crash Friday morning state Route 281 near Quincy.
Laura J. Garcia Lopez, a 28-year-old Quincy woman, was driving a 2016 Kia Soul south on SR 281 when she reportedly failed to negotiate a left turn onto Road 6 Northwest. The vehicle struck a concrete culvert and rolled, coming to rest on its top in an irrigation canal, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Garcia Lopez and her 4-year-old child were both injured and taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center.
State troopers say Garcia Lopez was speeding. She was cited for negligent driving in the second degree and improper use of a child restraint.