ROYAL CITY — A woman trying to rescue her dog from a canal near Royal City died after she fell into the water.
Emergency personnel responded about 12:45 p.m. Sunday to a canal off of Dodson Road Southwest, near Road 12 Southwest after witnesses say 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado had fallen into the canal, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses say Delgado was attempting to rescue a dog in the canal when she fell, went under the water and did not resurface. She became trapped by turbulence in a plunge pool.
Delgado’s body was recovered after her body was released from the turbulence, according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman’s body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.