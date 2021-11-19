VANTAGE - Washington State Troopers say a local woman is dead after jumping from the Vantage Bridge on the night of Nov. 7.
At around 10:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a notification about an abandoned vehicle that had its hazard lights on and was sitting in the westbound lanes. Washington State Patrol responded to the scene where a witness had told them they had seen a person who jumped from the railing of the bridge deck into the Columbia River below.
Kittitas County and Grant County sheriffs’ marine units responded to search for the body and Grant PUD was asked to close its spill gates further upstream to make it easier for officials to find the body.
The body of the 31-year-old woman who jumped was located downstream at the SR 243 and SR 26 junction the follow day at around 2:25 p.m.
The woman leaves behind her young daughter. A memorial service for the young woman was held on Thursday.