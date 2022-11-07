CHELAN — A Manson woman has died from injuries sustained in an Oct. 29 collision on Highway 97 near Chelan.
State troopers reported Donna J. Burgess, 74, died at Central Washington Hospital on Friday.
Burgess was driving a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck north on Highway 97A at the Highway 97 intersection. State troopers say she failed to yield and collided with a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck heading south on Highway 97.
Burgess was taken to Central Washington Hospital with critical injuries.
The other driver, a 36-year-old man, was not hurt in the crash.