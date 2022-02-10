MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake woman died in a rollover crash Wednesday evening along the shore of Moses Lake.
Patricia M. Honsowetz, 69, was driving a 2018 Ford Explorer east on Road 4 Northeast. Deputies say she was traveling at a high rate of speed and crossed through the T intersection at Edwards Road.
The SUV went off the road, through sagebrush and boulders and became airborne twice. The vehicle continued down a steep hill to the lake, where it came to a stop on its wheels on a layer of ice.
The vehicle’s onboard emergency notification system alerted emergency responders.
Grant County Fire District 5, Moses Lake firefighters and AMR responded to rescue Honsowetz from the car. She was pulled out of the vehicle and airlifted to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee where she died Thursday morning.
Investigators suspect the woman had suffered a medical emergency while driving. Honsowetz’s body is in the care of the Chelan County coroner for an autopsy.