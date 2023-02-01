WENATCHEE — A woman died in a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning in Wenatchee.
Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. Wednesday to the reported fire at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue.
Wenatchee police and a Chelan County deputy, who arrived shortly before firefighters, attempted rescue efforts after learning a woman was still inside the home. The efforts were stopped due to the excessive smoke and fire, according to Wenatchee police.
Firefighters arrived shortly after and entered the home. The women was retrieved and CPR was started but she died at the scene. The 45-year-old woman was a resident of Wenatchee.
Other people living in the mobile home were not injured.
Wenatchee police detectives and the Wenatchee Valley fire marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.