WENATCHEE - The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says a 46-year-old woman drowned in the Wenatchee River on Tuesday.
Chelan County Emergency Management officials say the Tacoma woman was inner-tubing with other people when she fell out of her floatation device near Barn Beach close to 5 p.m. On Wednesday, Emergency Management’s Rich Magnussen told iFIBER ONE News that the woman went underwater before she was able to get to shore.
A person nearby reportedly went in to grab the woman and bring her to land. Attempts to revive the woman is CPR were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Magnussen says the woman was not wearing a life jacket.
Around that same time, Magnussen says a couple was canoeing on Lake Wenatchee when a heavy wind gust capsized their boat. Magnussen says the pair were in the water for 90 minutes before someone noticed them. Both were hypothermic when they were rescued; one of them had severe hypothermia.