EAST WENATCHEE - A local woman's holidays likely got a lot happier after hitting the jackpot in Washington's Lottery last week.
According to the Washington Lottery website, Josefina L. claimed her winning ticket on Dec. 23 after buying it from the 76 fuel station on Grant Road in East Wenatchee.
Josefina purchased a $20 Merry Multiplier scratch ticket and won $500,000.
Out of the 801,750 tickets printed, only three contain the $500,000 jackpot. Two of the jackpots have already been claimed with only one remaining.
On Dec. 19, Thad A. bought a Hello Money! scratch ticket from the Safeway on Miller Street in Wenatchee and won $250,000. Out of the 2,080,700 tickets printed, only three contain the top prize of a quarter-million dollars.