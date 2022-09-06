EAST WENATCHEE — A woman was found dead in a Tuesday morning fire at a home in East Wenatchee.
The fire was first reported just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Eastmont Avenue. Both Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded as witnesses reported flames coming out of second story windows, according to fire district spokesperson Kay McKellar.
The family living at the residence told firefighters they believed one person was still inside the home. Firefighters conducted a search and located a woman deceased on the second floor.
The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. The woman’s body is in the care of the coroner’s office.