STEVENS PASS - The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman found dead on Stevens Pass on Sept. 7.
Callie Childers, a 25-year-old Marysville woman, was found dead at milepost 73 on Highway 2. Her vehicle, a 2013 Chrysler 200, was also found on fire in Snohomish County on the evening of Sept. 7, according to the sheriff’s office.
While Childers uses a Marysville address, deputies say she was most recently known to be a transient in the Everett area.
Medical examiners previously ruled Childers’ death a homicide. No suspects are in custody. Deputies believe Childers’ body ended up along the highway between the night of Sept. 6 and early in the morning Sept. 7. Passing motorists located her body about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7.
Anyone with information about the woman’s death or her vehicle being left on fire is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 509-667-6845.