MOSES LAKE - A person was found dead at the Open Doors Sleep Center in Moses Lake Saturday morning.
The woman was found unresponsive by center staff as they were making rounds for morning wake-ups. Staff made several attempts to get a response from the person prior to entering the shelter. Upon entering, staff found the individual did not have a pulse.
Emergency services were immediately called to the site and Moses Lake police confirmed the individual, identified by the Grant County Coroner’s Office at 36-year-old Shawna Jane Matthews.
Moses Lake police say there was no indication the death was suspicious and there was no evidence of narcotics use. Other guests at the sleep center told police Matthews had been seen at a local medical facility the day prior to her death but police later determined those statements were not correct.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of the death.
“The staff at the sleep center responded quickly and professionally to the situation and followed all health and safety protocols for a situation such as this,” city officials stated. “On behalf of the Open Doors Sleep Center and the City of Moses Lake, we would like to offer our condolences to the Matthews family.”