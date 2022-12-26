WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner KPQ is reporting the death of a woman who was found outside of the Downtown Inn hotel in the 200 block of Wenatchee Avenue early Christmas morning. It believed that the woman froze to death due to prolonged exposure to the elements.
The woman was discovered and reported to police just before 5:30 a.m.
KPQ reports that police are now reviewing security video footage provided by the hotel to collect information.
We'll have more information on this story as it develops.