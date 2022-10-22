LEAVENWORTH - A Leavenworth woman is recovering at a hospital after she was attacked by a bear while on an early morning walk off of the Enchantment Parkway off of Commercial Street.
Chelan County Sheriff's officials say the woman was attacked shortly after 6 a.m. while walking in an unlit area.
The bear attack only lasted 10-15 seconds. Deputies say the woman in her late 60's sustained a head injury and injuries to her lower extremities; her injuries are non-life threatening.
She was transported to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth for treatment.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is using hunting dogs to track down the bear.