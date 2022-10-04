QUINCY - A woman's morning commute was literally 'turned upside down" early Tuesday near Quincy. It happened just before 7 a.m.
Grant County Sheriff's deputies say 44-year-old Rosa Ramirez of Quincy was going northbound on Road P near Martin Road when she rode up on to the back of a trailer towed by a tractor hauling bins.
The tractor was traveling in the same direction on the shoulder of the road.
Deputies say Ramirez's vehicle rolled onto its side and onto its top in the road. Ramirez was transported for minor injuries and the tractor driver was ok.
Deputies say the crash was caused by inattention on Ramirez's part.