EPHRATA - The Grant County coroner has identified the woman killed in an early Tuesday morning crash near Ephrata as 33-year-old Yakima County resident Danielle C. Shockey.
Sheriff’s Office officials say Shockey is originally from Ephrata.
The driver in the crash, 45-year-old Augustine J. Avalos, of Zillah, was booked into jail for vehicular homicide. A second passenger in the car, 26-year-old Grandview resident Bradley P. Santoya, was not hurt in the wreck.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the crash.
At about 2:30 a.m., Ephrata police were responding to a report of a suspicious person in the 1200 block of Sunset Street. As officers arrived, the person got into a vehicle and drove off at a high rate of speed toward Dodson Road.
The suspect’s vehicle continue south on Dodson Road where Avalos reportedly lost control near Road 12.8 Northwest. The vehicle rolled and came to a stop in a yard, according to the sheriff’s office.
Ephrata police arrived at the crash moments later and noticed a man fleeing through a row of trees. Shockey was found outside the vehicle with significant injuries. Law enforcement administered CPR and other life saving measures but she died at the scene.