GEORGE — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Quincy woman killed in a rollover crash Wednesday night near George.
The 24-year-old has been identified as Idalmis D. Morett, according to the sheriff’s office. Her family has been notified.
Morett was driving a 2009 Pontiac east on South Frontage Road West late Wednesday night when she reportedly drove off the road and onto the shoulder.
Deputies say Morett then overcorrected, causing the car to spin and travel back across Frontage Road. The car continued through a barbed wire fence and then rolled several times across the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.
Morett, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car. She died at the scene.
The sheriff’s office Motor Traffic Unit continues to investigate.