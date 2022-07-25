HANFORD — Deputies in Benton County are searching for a woman reported missing after her vehicle was found near Hanford.
Toni Rae Atchley, 54, was reported missing Sunday after her vehicle was found along SR 240 at the Hanford Rattlesnake gate. Deputies say her phone and personal items were found inside the car, which was fully operational and had fuel.
“We have been unable to reach Toni and have contacted friends and family that have not seen or heard from her,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
Deputies do not yet have a timeline for her disappearance. Her 2017 Toyota Corolla that was located has been impounded by investigators.
Anyone with information on Atchley’s whereabouts is asked to call 509-628-0333.