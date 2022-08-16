ELLENSBURG - A California woman is dead after getting run over by a semi in Ellensburg Monday night.
At around 7:45 p.m., Ellensburg Police say they were summoned to the Pilot Travel Center/Flying J just off of I-90 to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.
Authorities say a 65-year-old woman from Riverside, California was run over by a semi in the truck stop's parking lot. The victim was treated at the scene before being flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where she died of her injuries.
Drugs nor alcohol were involved in the incident, but an ongoing investigation will eventually determine if anyone was at fault.
We'll have more information as it becomes available.
Police weren't willing to identify the victim or the driver of the semi.