QUINCY - A woman was sentenced to five years in prison in connection to a DUI wreck in 2018 near Quincy that killed a 48-year-old man.
Angela Anaya, 51, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and vehicular assault in connection to the June 3, 2018 collision. She was sentenced last week to 60 months behind bars, according to court records.
Jose Lozano, 48, was the passenger in a 2011 Cadillac CTS, driven by Anaya, who was driving at a high rate of speed on Road P Northwest. Deputies say she failed to negotiate a curve between Martin Road Northwest and Road 13 Northwest, where the car rolled four times.
Lozano was ejected from the car.
Anaya was injured but able to walk and eventually made it to her home in Quincy. She was then driven by a friend to Quincy Valley Medical Center. Anaya was later taken to a regional hospital for a fractured skull.
She reportedly told hospital staff she had been in a wreck near Interstate 90 and Adams Road.
Deputies spent more than three hours searching for the crash scene before finding Lozano dead about 3 a.m.
Investigators say alcohol and excessive speed contributed to the crash.