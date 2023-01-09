MOSES LAKE — A woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to her leg, claiming she may have accidentally shot herself.
The 22-year-old was driven by friends to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment early Sunday morning. The victim was reportedly intoxicated and had been at a party.
The woman told deputies she may have shot herself accidentally while at the party. She did not disclose the location of the party or provide any other details.
Deputies at this time have no witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.