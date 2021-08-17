MOSES LAKE - A woman who was treated at Samaritan Hospital for a gunshot wound told police she was jumped and assaulted in Othello.
The woman arrived at Samaritan Hospital late Monday night with a gunshot wound to her left calf, according to Moses Lake police.
The woman told police she was assaulted by possible gang members in Othello the day before. The woman also had two black eyes and told police she was unaware she had been shot until Monday night.
Moses Lake police say the woman declined to provide any further details on the incident.
Othello police did not have any “shots fired” or “gang fight” calls on Sunday or Monday.