PALISADES - There’s a reason State Troopers emphasize, ‘if you see a dead animal in the road, leave it alone.’ One woman failed to heed that advice and paid the ultimate price on Thursday night.
Washington State Trooper John Bryant says the woman had stopped her vehicle on SR 28 about 15 miles east of East Wenatchee and left her vehicle on foot to remove a dead deer in the road.
During her attempt to remove the deer, she was hit and killed by a semi.
The woman’s identity is unknown.
We'll have more info as it becomes available