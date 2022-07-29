OMAK — A woman wanted for robbery and assault in Omak was arrested Thursday at the casino in Coulee Dam.
Colville Tribal Police had received information 24-year-old Morningstar St. Peter was at the casino. She was taken into custody without incident and has been booked into Okanogan County Jail for first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. She is being held without bail, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies had been searching for St. Peter since July 20 after reports of a robbery and assault Old Riverside Highway in Omak.
The victim, a 33-year-old woman, was found injured and claimed she was assaulted by St. Peter after St. Peter accused her of being a “snitch,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say the victim was in a truck when St. Peter approached and attacked her. During the incident, St. Peter allegedly stole the victim’s phone and purse.
The victim was eventually able to escape and go into a nearby home for help.