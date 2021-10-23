Initially sentenced to three years in prison for helping hide evidence of Kelsey Berreth’s murder in 2018, Krystal Kenney is a free woman after her re-sentencing in March. Benney was released from the Denver Woman’s Correctional Facility in March 2021 after she was re-sentencing to 18 months in prison for evidence tampering, according to the Gazette.
"Based on the new sentence, Ms. Kenney was now past her mandatory release date and she was released from the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility on parole," Colorado Department of Corrections spokeswoman Annie Skinner told The Gazette.
Scott Sells, a Teller County District Judge, imposed the new sentence about one month after the Colorado Court of Appeals overturned a 3-year sentence Kenny got in January 2020.
"You could have warned her. You could have called law enforcement. You could have prevented the murder and done the right thing," Sells told Kenney at a virtual sentencing hearing in choosing to impose the maximum. "But you did nothing."
That maximum re-sentence was one year, but in Colorado, anyone with convictions similar to Kenney’s are usually released on mandatory parole after serving 67% of their sentence.
During Patrick Frazee’s trial, Kenney testified against Frazee saying that he beat Berreth to death with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving Day 2018. Frazee and Berreth’s 1-year-old daughter was in another room during the bludgeoning of Berreth.
Kenney, a nurse, admitted to prosecutors that she came to Berreth’s home to clean up the aftermath of the murder.
Kenney entered a guilty plea to one count of tampering with physical evidence, and was sentenced to three years in prison in January of 2020, a maximum for such an offense due to aggravating factors. However, ABC News reports that the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that three years is twice the maximum presumptive term and remanded the case to district court for re-sentencing in the presumptive range.
ABC News added that the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that an initial court “did not ‘specifically inform’ Kenney in the plea hearing or at sentencing of her right to have ‘a jury determine aggravating facts beyond a reasonable doubt.’”
ABC News also reported the following: “The court advised her that she would be 'giving up some significant, substantial constitutional rights' by pleading guilty, including the right to have a jury determine all issues of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."
According to court documents, "the court also told Kenney that she could receive a sentence of up to three years if the court found aggravating factors," the appeals court said. "But nothing in the record reflects 'at a minimum' that (1) the court advised Kenney of her Blakely rights and the consequences of waiving them, and (2) Kenney nevertheless chose to waive them."
Kenney's attorney reportedly filed an aggravated sentencing objection under Blakely v. Washington that "holds that a trial court may aggravate a defendant's sentence only under certain circumstances," the court of appeals said.
The appeals court found that "Kenney's admission was not Blakely-compliant, and the district court therefore erred by aggravating Kenney's sentence based on the admission."
"She's serving an unconstitutional sentence," Kenney's attorney, Dru Nielsen, told ABC News. "The judge did not have the ability to sentence her up to three years."
Kelsey Berreth was born and raised in Grant County and received her associate's degree at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake. Berreth relocated to Colorado in the mid-2010's for her career.