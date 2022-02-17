OMAK - Legal proceedings are underway for a Tonasket woman who’s been imprisoned after her alleged attempt to kidnap a Soap Lake woman.
Court records show that the alleged kidnapper, Gloria Dugas, was set to be arraigned on February 14. The Okanogan County Superior Court’s clerk’s office says the arraignment was stricken to allow Dugas to undergo a competency evaluation. A competency evaluation typically determines whether a person is mentally fit enough to stand trial, represent themselves in defense and/or is capable to proceed with the legal process.
Dugas offered to drive a bar patron home on the night of February 6, 2022 from the Del-Red Pub in Soap Lake. The alleged kidnapping victim agreed and soon realized that Dugas was driving away from the victim’s desired destination. Despite the victim’s pleas, Dugas continued on and eventually ended up in Omak where the victim reportedly fought off Dugas and hid nearby. As Dugas was looking for the victim, she was arrested by Omak Police and was booked into the Okanogan County Jail.
Dugas is being held on $15,000 bail.
iFIBER ONE News will have more information as it becomes available.