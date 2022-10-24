LEAVENWORTH - The black bear that attacked a woman in Leavenworth on Saturday is dead after it was killed by the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
At around 6 a.m., Chelan County Sheriff's deputies say a woman was in the 300 block of Commercial Street walking her dog when she was attacked by an adult female black bear.
Deputies say the bear attacked her from behind. Deputies say the woman fought back by punching the bear several times during the 10-15-second attack.
The woman suffered injuries to her head and lower extremities. She was transported to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth for treatment of her injuries.
Sometime before noon on Saturday, the bear responsible for the attack was found and lethally removed by Fish and Wildlife officers after it was tracked down by dogs. The two nine-month old cubs that were with the adult bear were captured, assessed and transported to PAWS wildlife rehabilitation facility.
In Washington state, the only recorded fatal black bear attack on a human was reported in 1974. Since 1970, state authorities have recorded 19 other human-black bear encounters that resulted in a documented injury.