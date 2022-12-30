CLE ELUM - A woman who went great lengths to save her pet duck needed rescuing herself after she became stranded in the middle of a frozen pond in Cle Elum on Tuesday.
Kittitas County deputies and local firefighters were summoned to a pond in the Peoh Point area where the woman had become stuck in a small boat in the middle of an ice-covered body of water on their property.
The woman's husband told deputies that she went out to the pond to rescue a duck that was part of their domesticated flock, suspecting that the duck was injured after encountering a dog.
The woman used a dinghy to scoot across 50 feet of ice to get to the animal. When the dinghy reached the open water in middle of the pond, she couldn’t get it back up onto the ice to scoot back to shore. Responding deputies called for ice-rescue personnel from the Sheriff’s Office and Fire District 7.
They suited up, dragged a line to the stranded woman and escorted her safely off the pond.
Deputies say it turns out that the animal was not injured, nor was its owner. Deputies say the woman was dressed in appropriate gear that prevented hypothermia.
Deputies say the woman's rescue efforts could have easily had fatal consequences if it had gone any other way.