CONNELL - A local woman will likely make the biggest bank deposit in her life after winning $250,000 in Washington's Lottery. On July 18, the Washington Lottery website reported that Maricela B. bought a Show Me $250,000 Cash scratch ticket from the Connell Gas & Food Mart. Maricela ended up winning the top prize of $250,000. Only three tickets with the top prize were printed out of a total of 2,728,650 printed tickets.
Woman wins $250,000 after buying scratch ticket from Connell gas station
