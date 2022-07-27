wa lottery

Connell Gas & Food Mart 

CONNELL - A local woman will likely make the biggest bank deposit in her life after winning $250,000 in Washington's Lottery. On July 18, the Washington Lottery website reported that Maricela B. bought a Show Me $250,000 Cash scratch ticket from the Connell Gas & Food Mart. Maricela ended up winning the top prize of $250,000. Only three tickets with the top prize were printed out of a total of 2,728,650 printed tickets. 