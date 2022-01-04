COULEE CITY - A local woman started the year off right after scoring some serious ‘dough’ after winning a jackpot on a scratch ticket in Washington’s Lottery this week.
According to the Washington Lottery website, Rebecca P. cashed in her winning prize after buying her ticket from TJRJ Gas and Food Store (a.k.a. Big Wally's) on US 2 in Coulee City on Monday.
Rebecca won the top prize in the scratch game ‘Twelve Elves.’
Out of the 1,265,350 tickets printed, only four tickets contained the top $50,000 prize.