VANTAGE — With a number of emergency repairs required in recent years, WSDOT says the Vantage Bridge deck is scheduled to be replaced starting in 2023.
“Since 2019, WSDOT has discovered over a dozen holes in the bridge deck requiring emergency repairs and lane closures,” WSDOT officials stated. “In 2020, three holes were discovered in one day.”
Over the past two years, emergency repairs to the bridge have led to multiple travel delays and a total of more than 80 days of lane closures.
The Vantage Bridge was built in 1962 and has not received a major overhaul since 1982.
The bridge deck replacement project is scheduled to start in the spring of next year, with work projected to be completed in the fall of 2025.