BEVERLY - A worker on the Beverly Railroad Bridge near Vantage died after falling from the bridge Tuesday afternoon.
Gabriel Zelaya, 39, was employed by a private contractor working on the new concrete decking of the historic railroad trestle, which, when the project is complete, will link portions of the Palouse to Cascades trail on either side of the Columbia River. While working on the project, Zelaya fell from the bridge to an island in the middle of the Columbia River. The fall was estimated at about 70 feet, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies, along with Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Medics were transported to the island by a Grant PUD boat. Zelaya died at the scene.
“We offer our deepest sympathies to Mr. Zelaya’s family and thank all the agencies and people who urgently came together to try to save him after this tragic accident,” Sheriff Clay Myers stated.
The sheriff’s office and coroner’s office are investigating the incident. The state Department of Labor and Industries will also conduct their own investigation.