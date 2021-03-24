MOSES LAKE - About employers will be available for the Spring Virtual Job and Career Fair set for Thursday.
WorkSource Central Basin’s online career fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Job seekers can register online at https://tinyurl.com/3xtb8ndd or scan the QR code on the attached flyer.
A variety of local and regional employers are registered to join the event, according to organizers. Employment opportunities include food processing, farm equipment suppliers, government agencies and more, with part-time and full-time positions available.
Anyone needing access to a computer for the job fair can contact SkillSource at 509-766-6300 to schedule a time in the computer lab at SkillSource locations in Moses Lake and Othello.