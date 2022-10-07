MOSES LAKE — Businesses looking to hire right away will be on hand as WorkSource holds its annual fall hiring event on Oct. 13 in Moses Lake.
The hiring event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the WorkSource Center, located at 309 E. Fifth Ave.
About 30 local businesses are attending and have unfilled positions, hoping to hire now. Job seekers planning to attend should come prepared, wear professional clothing and bring copies of their resume.
Job seekers can also stop by WorkSource before the event for help writing a resume, practicing interview skills or to ask any questions about the hiring event. WorkSource is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The hiring event is part of the WorkSource Business Service team that brings together a number of community partners including SkillSource, the Employment Security Department, Big Bend Community College, Job Corps, the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation and OIC of Washington.
For more information, contact WorkSource at 509-766-6300.