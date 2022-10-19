ELLENSBURG — Eastbound Interstate 90 was closed for about five hours Wednesday morning after two semi-trucks collided near Ellensburg.
The collision occurred just before 3 a.m.
Daniel J. Hansen, a 50-year-old Rockford man, was driving a semi-truck east on I-90 when he reportedly struck the trailer of a semi-truck traveling in front of him, according to the state patrol.
Hansen’s semi then crossed into the other lane at which point the cab separated from the chassis and came to rest blocking the highway.
Hansen was treated on scene for minor injuries. The other driver, a 62-year-old New Jersey man, was not injured.
The state patrol cited Hansen for following too close.