MOSES LAKE - Two people were injured in a collision between an SUV and farm vehicle Monday morning near Moses Lake.
Rachael Bylin, a 37-year-old Enumclaw woman, was driving a 2020 Dodge Durango south on Road E Northeast when she reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign at Road 4 Northeast. She collided with a westbound harrowbed farm vehicle in the intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver of the farm vehicle, 68-year-old Moses Lake resident Virgil Redwine, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown by LifeFlight to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
Bylin was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for non-life threatening injuries. Three children in her vehicle, ages 5, 11 and 13, were not hurt.
The sheriff’s office Motor Traffic Unit continues to investigate the wreck.