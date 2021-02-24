EvAgeeKVEAAcOie.jpeg

GEORGE - A driver was hospitalized after colliding with a semi-truck Wednesday morning on Interstate 90 near George.

Robert Wiltz, a 39-year-old Florida man, was driving a Ford F-150 on I-90, west of George, when he reportedly cut off a semi-truck and the two vehicles collided, according to the state patrol.

EvAgeeKVEAMmVL1.jpeg

Both vehicles had significant damage and had to be towed. Debris from the wreck caused one lane of westbound I-90 to be shut down for more than three hours.

Wiltz was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center with minor injuries. The semi-truck driver, a 30-year-old Quincy man, was not hurt.

The state patrol cited Wiltz for second-degree negligent driving and driving with a suspended license.