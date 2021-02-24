GEORGE - A driver was hospitalized after colliding with a semi-truck Wednesday morning on Interstate 90 near George.
Robert Wiltz, a 39-year-old Florida man, was driving a Ford F-150 on I-90, west of George, when he reportedly cut off a semi-truck and the two vehicles collided, according to the state patrol.
Both vehicles had significant damage and had to be towed. Debris from the wreck caused one lane of westbound I-90 to be shut down for more than three hours.
Wiltz was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center with minor injuries. The semi-truck driver, a 30-year-old Quincy man, was not hurt.
The state patrol cited Wiltz for second-degree negligent driving and driving with a suspended license.