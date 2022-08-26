MOSES LAKE — A 19-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck heading the wrong direction on Interstate 90 near Moses Lake.
Jorge F. Sanchez, a 47-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram, pulling a utility trailer, eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-90 Thursday evening. State troopers say he collided head-on with a 2020 Honda CR-V.
The driver of the Honda, 19-year-old Cashmere resident Sierra R. Stoddard, died at the scene.
Sanchez was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for his injuries.
The state patrol continues to investigate but reported Sanchez was driving impaired. Charges are pending against the Moses Lake man.