SNOQUALMIE PASS - Thanks to the kindness of the state’s Department of Transportation and caring social media users, it appears that a little boy will soon reunite with his stuffed dinosaur after losing it on I-90 over the weekend.
On Tuesday, the WSDOT posted a picture of the green triceratops plushy doll in hopes that social media would work its magic in finding its rightful owner.
“OK let's do some good and make magic happen. Someone reached out to let us know they found this dinosaur on the side of EB I-90 just past @SnoqualmiePass Friday. The dino wants to get back to its family. Anyone have a lead so we can help reunite it?” the WSDOT initially wrote on Twitter page. The department also posted it on its Facebook page.
A few hours later, WSDOT wrote that it managed to locate the dino’s family.
“Sometimes, social media, you redeem yourself. Kameron's mom reached out on Facebook that he lost his dino over the weekend as they crossed I-90 & has been heartbroken. A reunion is being worked on ASAP so stay tuned! Here they are before they were separated!”
The initial post about the dinosaur on the WSDOT Facebook page was shared a few thousand times.
Kameron’s mother, Haley Librande, posted on WSDOT’s social media page the moment she realized the stuffed animal they posted belonged to her son.
“This is my son Kameron's! He has been absolutely heartbroken without his Dino and last night at bedtime told me Dino was "lonely and crying on the road all by himself". Break this Mama's heart! This brings me happy tears and shows there are still good people in this world. THANK YOU!!”
It isn't known as to when the WSDOT will return Kameron's precious plushy to him.